A MAN has been convicted of being part of a major drug ring operating in and around Selby, while a second man has been acquitted.

David Fred Hird, 35, and Adam Partington, 39, both denied being concerned in the supply of cocaine during a trial at York Crown Court.

They told the jury that they knew the men the prosecution said were the ringleaders of the gang and that they were heavy cocaine users, but they denied being part of the ring and denied dealing in cocaine.

The jury returned their verdicts at the end of a trial during which they saw details of police surveillance and records of telephone contact between the defendants and the ringleaders.

Hird, of St Lawrence Avenue, Snaith, who told the jury he also used cannabis, was found not guilty of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

However, having admitted attempting to produce cannabis shortly before the jury was sworn in at York Crown Court, he was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £50 surcharge for this offence.

Partington, of Palm House Drive, Selby, was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and he will be sentenced later with six other people who pleaded guilty to drug offences before the trial began.

The two men who the prosecution said led the drug ring, Matthew Evans, 38, of Doncaster Road, Selby, and Lee Robert Waring, 39, of Cottingley Fold, Beeston, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Evans also admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis, as did Jake Waudby, 35, of Hollywood, Selby.

Evans’ father David Evans, 69, of Moat Way, Brayton, pleaded guilty to permitting the use of his business premises for the storage, production or supply of cannabis.

Soraya Bashir, 38, of Paper Mill Road, Rawcliffe Bridge, East Yorkshire, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Katie Megan Taylor, 27, of Elsie Street, Goole, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

All the offences were committed between June 2016 and January 2018.