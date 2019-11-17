TWO-time Olympic medallist Jonny Brownlee met local children at York Sport Village to help deliver the York Sport Junior Triathlon training programme.

Launched in 2018, the programme gives children of all abilities the chance to learn and develop skills in cycling, running and triathlon with additional optional weekly swim sessions, focussing on skills such as open-water technique, drafting and group swimming.

Yorkshire born Jonny is recognised as one of the world’s best triathletes, having scooped the bronze medal in the London 2012 Olympics, and silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics just behind his brother Alistair.

Alongside head coach Alex Wormald and his team, Jonny spent time coaching the children and joined in with a number of fun team challenges.

Jonny said: “It’s brilliant to see so many youngsters getting involved in triathlon. It’s always been a real passion for Alistair and I, which is why we set up our foundation. We want to see more young people getting involved in sport at every age and level." I’m really pleased to see how much the children are enjoying the swimming, cycling and running sessions at York Sport.”

Keith Morris, head of sport at the University of York, said: “These fun sessions were developed off the back of the Brownlee Foundation Schools Triathlon event which is held annually at York Sport Village at the University of York.

“We are proud and excited to work in partnership with the Brownlee Foundation to offer children a regular opportunity to be physically active whilst developing the skills needed for a triathlon."