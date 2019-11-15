A WOMAN who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old boy while she worked as a North Yorkshire school matron has been jailed for two years and eight months.
Susan Mary Bramwell, aged 58, from Endmoor, Cumbria, committed the offences at a school in Ripon, North Yorkshire, between 1982 and 1983, said North Yorkshire Police.
She was sentenced at York Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to two counts of gross indecency and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14. She was placed on the sex offenders’ register.
The victim was subjected to the abuse for a period of around six months when Bramwell – who was known by her maiden name Ackernley at the time – groomed the youngster to go into her room at night.
It was not until 2000 that the victim told his wife about this disturbing experience at school. He had only ever previously confided what had happened to a small number of close friends and family members.
The victim contacted North Yorkshire Police in February 2018 to initially report the matter after he had read a news report about a similar case and decided to make a formal complaint a year later.
