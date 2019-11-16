THE first images of new offices planned for the building in Toft Green that is currently home to live music venue Fibbers have been revealed.

Developers North Star say the scheme will provide “much needed” offices in the city centre - and the design includes a new roof terrace garden as well as 16,500 sq ft of work space.

The plans have already won support from the nearby Grand Hotel - but members of the public will also be able to have their say during a consultation which is due to be launched soon.

A spokesman for North Star said the development would carry on the enhancement of the Toft Green part of the city centre with new offices that would help to meet the council’s aim of bringing high value jobs to York.

He added: “Over recent years there has been strong calls to provide more good quality offices to York and these plans will deliver this.”

A spokesman for the owners of the nearby Grand Hotel said they are backing the scheme, adding: “With there being a lack of office space within the Toft Green area and an abundance of bars and restaurants, this would create variety within the area and discourage anti-social behaviour.

“A new wave of office workers will support the local retail and hospitality businesses which will help York grow as a city.”

The Press reported last week that Fibbers will close in January so the building can be turned into offices.

But a new 400-capacity music venue is planned for the proposed Roman Quarter development in Rougier Street.

Earlier this month councillors backed calls to protect York’s music venues - after an events promoter told them they should not underestimate the contribution that live music venues make to the city.

Developers North Star are also behind plans for other sites in York, including a new hotel in Micklegate, homes on the former Heworth gas works site, the Roman Quarter in Rougier Street and a site in The Crescent that is currently being used as a creative hub before being redeveloped as offices.