VEGAN street food accompanied by disco-themed cocktails are being offered as a new business sets up shop in the city.

Döner Summer opened in Spark York on Saturday with a free kebab for the first 150 customers arriving from 12pm.

Andy Tordoff and Chris Riley-Smith are street food vendors more accustomed to touring the UK.

“We chose York as our first permanent site to build on the already great vegan scene and also to bring a choice to the growing number of people trying to reduce meat consumption,” said Andy.

The duo launched Döner Summer in 2018, inspired by the street food scene they experienced on a research trip to Berlin, where fresh, quality kebabs were eaten for lunch and not just in the early hours after a night out.

“Berlin kebabs are full of fresh salads and pickles,” said Andy. “We took that and ‘veganised’ it. It appeals to people. People want to cut down their meat content.”

Döner Summer makes their own meat substitutes and supplies a number of restaurant chains as well as their own business.

“Our meat substitutes are made in our production kitchen in Leeds and are so realistic meat eaters often can’t tell the difference.

“It is all 100 per cent vegan - including the wines, beers, and cocktails. It was a challenge to source all the beers but we have 32 beers and eight cocktails.

“Some have a choice to be low or no alcohol.”

A grab and go fridge is available showcasing local brewers and international breweries that Döner Summer have met on their tour of the UK beer festivals over the past year.

Andy said they were excited about their new venture.

“We were looking for the right place.

“The vegan market is growing very fast.

“I think there’s a lot of vegan junk food out there; we try to be healthy. But there are not a lot of vegan kebab places out there.”

The all-vegan lineup of beers showcases the best of stouts, sours, fruited beers, pale ales and IPAs, while the plant-based menu features kebabs, Korean chicken and Tempeh, teller trays, Currywurst, Bratwurst and fresh salads.

“In addition to our food menu we have worked together with Dovetail drinks to make a cocktail menu that perfectly pairs with our brand.”

Twists on classic cocktails include a hazelnut and white chocolate espresso Martini and a Currywurst-spiced Bloody Mary.

“We have a few surprises in store and plenty of disco-themed cocktails.”

Andy said they hoped to open further sites in cities such as Sheffield and Manchester. Döner Summer will be open from Tuesdays to Sundays.