PEOPLE in York who need help in planning self-funded care are invited to a free advice event next week.

York Carers Centre is hosting the event at York CVS, on Priory Street, on Carers Rights Day on Thursday from 10am to 2pm.

The event will include talks about paying for care and independent financial advice from a range of speakers, including City of York Council.

Speakers will also be available to offer individual advice to carers and the people they care for.

People who need care, either at home or in a residential setting, may find they have to pay for this dependant on their level of income or savings.

Chief executive of York Carers Centre, Carole Zagrovic, said: “Arranging care for someone you love is a stressful and emotional time and it is often difficult to access information to help you make the right decisions and understand any entitlements you may qualify for. This year’s Carers Rights Day provides a good opportunity to make sure carers across York can get help from specialist advisors that relates to their own circumstances."

To book a place at the event, call 01904 715490 or email enquiries@yorkcarerscentre.co.uk

York Carers Centre offers free support to anyone in the city aged five upwards, who help to care for someone close to them because of their physical or mental health, or addiction. They offer carer groups in the community, one to one support, benefits and rights advice as well as work with schools and employers.

Find out more about free support available, and about York’s overall strategy for supporting carers, by visiting www.yorkcarerscentre.co.uk.