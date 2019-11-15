A TEAM of science technicians at a York secondary school have scooped a prestigious award.

The team of four from All Saints RC School - Mingju Hou, Suzie Clay, Heather Pratt and Peter Burke - have been awarded the Salters National Award for School Technicians 2019.

They faced stiff competition from state, private and public schools from all over the UK.

All shortlisted schools were visited in September and October but the York team stood out for the judges through their level of expertise, hard work and willingness to go above and beyond to ensure that both teachers and pupils have everything that they need.

The foursome will be presented with their award at a special ceremony at Salters’ Hall, London on December 6. They will also receive a cheque for £1,000 for the school to spend on CPD (continuing professional development) for the technician teams.

Emma Barnard, subject leader for science, said: “Our science technicians are the unsung heroes of the department. The team are always working quietly behind the scenes, ensuring chemicals are prepared, apparatus is set up and resources are managed cost-effectively in a very busy scientific environment. They run practise investigations, make and fix equipment, train teachers and – because we are a two-site school, transfer resources between sites. The importance of support staff in a school cannot be overestimated and we luck to have such a dedicated team.”