THESE shocking pictures show the aftermath of a dramatic crash involving a drug and drink driver in Ryedale.

A car struck a first-floor window, landed on top of a large porch, and came to rest back on the road.

Three passengers suffered life-changing injuries in the crash, and the car's driver, Bradley Dunlop, 37, has now been jailed for more than two years.

On March 29 this year, at about 5am, police were called, along with the fire and ambulance services, to a collision on the B1258 near Ebberston, near Pickering, involving a silver Seat Ibiza which had crashed into a house.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Three passengers in the car suffered serious, life-changing injuries. The driver, Dunlop, who resided in Scarborough at the time of the collision, suffered minor injuries.

"He provided a positive roadside breath test, and a blood sample later showed him to be over the limit for both alcohol and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine."

The property struck by Dunlop suffered extensive damage, running to many thousands of pounds, the spokesperson said.

They said passengers in the car all suffered multiple fractures and spent long periods of time in hospital, adding that they are still receiving treatment for their injuries.

An investigation was conducted by TC Mark Patterson from the Roads Policing Group at North Yorkshire Police.

Dunlop pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving whilst over the prescribed limit (alcohol), driving whilst over the specified limit (drugs), no insurance and no licence.

He was sentenced at York Crown Court on Thursday to two years and four months’ imprisonment, and a seven-year driving ban.

TC Patterson said: “Dunlop got behind the wheel of a car without a licence, after drinking and taking drugs. As a result of his unacceptable actions, three people were left with life-changing injuries, and significant damage was caused to a family home. It is right that he has now faced the consequences of those actions in court.”