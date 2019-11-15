YORK-BASED building contractors are undertaking a major refurbishment of a Grade II-listed council headquarters.

William Birch was chosen for the work at North Yorkshire County Council in Northallerton County Hall.

The modernisation of Brierley Building is part of an investment plan of more than £5 million to rationalise the council’s property portfolio. The programme will create modern and flexible workspaces to better support frontline services, undertake essential maintenance work, and generate savings.

Properties no longer needed have been returned to landlords or sold to generate funds that can be reinvested. As part of this the council has acquired the recently-closed magistrate’s court, situated on the County Hall campus, in a £450,000 purchase. This has provided a further opportunity to rationalise overall office space to bring more staff onto the campus and, in the short term serves, to accommodate staff and council meetings during the refurb.

Gemma Shahjahan, business development director at William Birch said they were delighted to have been appointed.

“It is a return to site for us after completing a previous phase of similar work in 2017 which was well received by the council and was highly commended at the LABC awards. Our experienced site manager will continue and deliver this latest phase and is working closely with the team at County Hall to ensure minimal disruption during the programme of works.

“Amongst the many new build construction projects we deliver, we do have a specialism in historic restoration, and have worked on some of the region’s most high profile listed buildings including the Mansion House in York.”

Work is due to be finished next Autumn.