YORK City players teamed up with healthcare chiefs to celebrate the official opening of the newly-formed Clifton Park Hospital (CPHL).

Among the team-mates at the ceremony was Kallum Griffiths who was treated at the hospital for an ankle injury. Ramsay Health Care UK (Clifton Park) and North Yorkshire Orthopaedic Specialists (NYOS) York formed a partnership to create CPHL - a one-stop centre for the treatment of bone and joint conditions.