YORK City players teamed up with healthcare chiefs to celebrate the official opening of the newly-formed Clifton Park Hospital (CPHL).
Among the team-mates at the ceremony was Kallum Griffiths who was treated at the hospital for an ankle injury. Ramsay Health Care UK (Clifton Park) and North Yorkshire Orthopaedic Specialists (NYOS) York formed a partnership to create CPHL - a one-stop centre for the treatment of bone and joint conditions.
NYOS is a group of specialist orthopaedic surgeons, offering the latest treatments for upper and lower limb bone and joint conditions including sports-related injuries.
Defender Kallum, who joined York City in May 2018, said he was “very pleased” with his experience at the hospital. “The care I received from all of the staff was superb. I was offered a same day appointment and my consultant Andy Budgen explained everything in detail which gave me total faith in his capabilities. I had the operation the next day on my ankle and was back to football training after three weeks and playing competitive football after four weeks.”