Artist Shanaz Gulzar explores her home county of Yorkshire in a new four-part series for the BBC called Yorkshire Walks which starts later this month.

Shanaz uses her artist’s eye to give a unique and immersive view of the county using a 360-degree selfie-style camera to film herself and everything around her.

Shanaz, from Keighley in West Yorkshire, visits some popular destinations in the series including Bolton Abbey and Whitby, and also some lesser-known spots around the historic village of Heptonstall, and the market town of Leyburn in Wensleydale.

Each episode features a different walk that was completed and filmed in a day. Shanaz sets out on a planned route each day and along the way she has chance meetings with fellow walkers, uncovers forgotten histories, recites poignant poetry, and sketches the beautiful Yorkshire landscape.

In the first episode Shanaz walks from Leyburn to Castle Bolton and discovers evidence of an industrial past, and talks to a volunteer worker on the heritage railway line.

She takes in both sides of The Calderdale Valley in episode two starting in the historic village of Heptonstall, walking along the canal in Hebden Bridge, before climbing uphill to the peace monument of Stoodley Pike.

Episode three takes Shanaz to the coast to walk part of the Cleveland Way, starting in Runswick Bay and finishing at sunset in the seaside town of Whitby. And in the final episode Shanaz heads to the Bolton Abbey Estate where she meanders along the banks of the River Wharfe before climbing up to Simon’s Seat and its breathtaking views across Wharfedale, Nidderdale and beyond.

Shanaz said: “It has been a privilege to walk in such stunning landscapes, and meet such a wide range of people.

"Walking helps me as an artist – to think and gather inspiration, but also as a human being who likes to recharge the batteries and get away from the rush of modern life.”

Commissioned for BBC Four, Yorkshire Walks is produced by Cy Chadwick from Atypical Media. The Executive Producer is Tony Parker for BBC England.

Tony said: “The films are a real treat for viewers – gorgeous, gentle rambles through some of our country’s finest landscapes.

"Shanaz brings a fresh perspective on the landscape, responding to what she discovers as an artist.”

Yorkshire Walks will broadcast regionally on BBC One in the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire region from Monday, November 25 at 7pm.

It will also be shown on BBC 4 from Monday, December 2.