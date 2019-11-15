GRANTS of up to £2,500 are available for businesses in York to recruit an apprentice.
The LEP Apprenticeship Grant for Employers is open to businesses with 249 or fewer employees.
A core grant of £2,000 is on offer, allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, to businesses which meet the full grant eligibility criteria.
Applications close on Friday, November 29.
For support and free impartial advice with employing apprentices, contact the Growth Service on 0113 348 1818 or email businessgrowth@the-lep.com.