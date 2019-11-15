A CYCLIST was hurt in a crash with a car in a North Yorkshire town this morning (November 15).

It happened at around 6.45am on the A59 Skipton Road in Harrogate, near the junction with Westmoreland Street.

North Yorkshire Police said a car collided with the cyclist – a woman in her 20s – and she was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car, a blue Ford Ka, was uninjured.

Traffic constable Steve James, who is investigating the collision, is appealing for anyone who witnessed it, saw the manner of driving or riding shortly before the crash, or anyone who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Steve James, or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote reference NYP 15112019-0054 when sharing information.