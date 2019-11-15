THE stage is set for 50 female entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services at the Women Means Business Market Place Expo tomorrow, Saturday (November 16).
The event is at the Park Inn by Radisson York, with exhibitors offering a diverse mix of goods and services.
Among the stalls will be homeware, gifts, artwork, photographers, wellness therapists, jewellers, artists, food and drink.
They are all members of Women Mean Business, an all-female networking support group.
The exhibitors are:
Claire Cutler-Casey Claire Cutler-Casey Kinesiologists
Claire Thomas-Durrant Turtley Crafty
Kate Ford MamaLippys
Verity Grantham Verity Grantham Beauty Influencer
Lindsay Marshall Independent Consultant Neal's Yard Remedies Organic
Hayley McAllister She Loves York
Tricia Sherriff She Loves York
Elspeth Hornby Tropic Skincare
Jane Metcalfe Fliss & Rose
Eleanor Fletcher Riverford Organic Farmers
Lucy Monkman Lucy Monkman
Angie Taylor Angie's Pure Living
Angela Standen The Lady Loves Boutique
Mandy Halder Yorkshire Wax Scents
Angie Doig-Thorne York Hypnotherapist
Louise Greenwood Loups
Gemma Leggett Between the Stars
Tess Craufurd SSH safe healthy happy
Michaela Scott Bespoke Botanicals Ltd
Nic Stead The Creative Studio York
Natalia Willmott L’atelier Natalia Willmott
Kirsty Stotten hearts & sparkles
Melissa Mountford Melon Holidays
Nikki Hirst KL Photographers
Arleen Scholten D.C. Chiropractic 1st York
Katie Sheehan Loft & Daughter
Catherine Adamson Catherine Adamson - Author, Mentor & Speaker
Shireen Petty Bertie Woofster & Me
Laura Thompson - Laura Thompson Designs
Angela Milburn - Angela Milburn, Wellness Therapist
Sandra Hirst Tins"n"Tubes
Bhavna Barratt Wedding and Family Photographer
Helen Drye Silver and Stone Jewellery
Joanne Booth Oh My Gosh! Nails
Maxine Brown AmaDablam Cashmere
Rebecca Schofield Jennifer and Jeffrey
Renni Prelle Renni Prelle Complementary Therapies
Lesia Davidson Lesia Davidson Art
Lucy Billington Billington’s Toys
Kim Oldfield Blossom Street Gallery
Lucy Hart Stationery Geek
Kathryn Hick Half the Ocean
Helen Booth Masque Photograph
Jacqueline Schultz JSInteriorsUK
Alice Ingram The Prince’s Trust
Sue Leighton Fetlock & Feathers
Tracey Johnson The Yorkshire Wellness Box
Sarah Wilson Sarah Wilson Natural Therapies
Nicky Brunger Nicky Brunger Crafts
Kate Latham Pairings Wine Bar
Shelley Myers Life & Soul Clothing
Aileen Secker Independent Partner at Flamingo Paperie