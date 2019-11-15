THE stage is set for 50 female entrepreneurs to showcase their products and services at the Women Means Business Market Place Expo tomorrow, Saturday (November 16).

The event is at the Park Inn by Radisson York, with exhibitors offering a diverse mix of goods and services.

Among the stalls will be homeware, gifts, artwork, photographers, wellness therapists, jewellers, artists, food and drink.

They are all members of Women Mean Business, an all-female networking support group.

The exhibitors are: 

Claire Cutler-Casey Claire Cutler-Casey Kinesiologists

Claire Thomas-Durrant Turtley Crafty

Kate Ford MamaLippys

Verity Grantham Verity Grantham Beauty Influencer

Lindsay Marshall Independent Consultant Neal's Yard Remedies Organic

Hayley McAllister She Loves York

Tricia Sherriff She Loves York

Elspeth Hornby Tropic Skincare

Jane Metcalfe Fliss & Rose

Eleanor Fletcher Riverford Organic Farmers

Lucy Monkman Lucy Monkman

Angie Taylor Angie's Pure Living

Angela Standen The Lady Loves Boutique

Mandy Halder Yorkshire Wax Scents

Angie Doig-Thorne York Hypnotherapist

Louise Greenwood Loups

Gemma Leggett Between the Stars

Tess Craufurd SSH safe healthy happy

Michaela Scott Bespoke Botanicals Ltd

Nic Stead The Creative Studio York

Natalia Willmott L’atelier Natalia Willmott

Kirsty Stotten hearts & sparkles

Melissa Mountford Melon Holidays

Nikki Hirst KL Photographers

Arleen Scholten D.C. Chiropractic 1st York

Katie Sheehan Loft & Daughter

Catherine Adamson Catherine Adamson - Author, Mentor & Speaker

Shireen Petty Bertie Woofster & Me

Laura Thompson - Laura Thompson Designs

Angela Milburn - Angela Milburn, Wellness Therapist

Sandra Hirst Tins"n"Tubes

Bhavna Barratt Wedding and Family Photographer

Helen Drye Silver and Stone Jewellery

Joanne Booth Oh My Gosh! Nails

Maxine Brown AmaDablam Cashmere

Rebecca Schofield Jennifer and Jeffrey

Renni Prelle Renni Prelle Complementary Therapies

Lesia Davidson Lesia Davidson Art

Lucy Billington Billington’s Toys

Kim Oldfield Blossom Street Gallery

Lucy Hart Stationery Geek

Kathryn Hick Half the Ocean

Helen Booth Masque Photograph

Jacqueline Schultz JSInteriorsUK

Alice Ingram The Prince’s Trust

Sue Leighton Fetlock & Feathers

Tracey Johnson The Yorkshire Wellness Box

Sarah Wilson Sarah Wilson Natural Therapies

Nicky Brunger Nicky Brunger Crafts

Kate Latham Pairings Wine Bar

Shelley Myers Life & Soul Clothing

Aileen Secker Independent Partner at Flamingo Paperie