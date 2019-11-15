A MAN sustained a broken ankle in an alleged unprovoked attack in a North Yorkshire town.

The assault happened in The Ginnel, Harrogate, outside of Manahatta bar at around midnight on October 19.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said possibly four males, about 18-years-old, were “involved in an unprovoked assault in which the victim sustained a broken ankle, as well as some other injuries.”

The male victim is in his 20s.

“We’re requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed this attack to contact us to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident,” the spokesperson added.

“In particular, we are appealing for information about the suspects involved. All are described as young, white, aged around 18 and of slim build. One had ginger hair, the other three had short brown hair.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jess Errington, or email Jessica.errington@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote 12190193838.