I AM pleased that Cllr Fiona Fitzpatrick, Rachael Maskell and the Shambles market traders have written a joint letter to Make It York querying its decision to ban access to Shambles market until 8pm some days (The Press, November 13). Cllr Fitzpatrick expressed her dismay at the lack of flexibility. So how come Make it York can exercise such power over the centre of our city?

In answer to a query, I was told: “Make it York is a company limited by shares wholly owned by the Council... In addition, the Council enters into a contract with Make It York in respect of particular services. This contract is reviewed from time to time through the council’s executive function.” So maybe we should be approaching York Council on this issue? The one who pays the piper calls the tune.