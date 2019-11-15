A MONTHLY survey continues to show a subdued housing sales market in Yorkshire and Humber, with a lack of new buyer enquiries, agreed sales and new supply coming on to the market.
The RICS UK Residential Market Survey found that during October, enquiries from new buyers remained flat for the second month in a row, with more agents in the region citing a decline.
Alongside this, agents in Yorkshire and Humber reported a lack of newly agreed sales last month.
Looking at the different areas of the UK, sales dipped across virtually all parts, apart from Northern Ireland.
Looking ahead, six per cent more agents in Yorkshire and Humber are confident sales will increase over the coming three months.
As the UK continues to struggle with housing supply, respondents noted that new instructions to sell in Yorkshire and Humber fell for the second consecutive month in a row. This decline in sales stock was reflected across the whole of the UK.
Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist, said: “The latest survey feedback continues to suggest that both buyer and seller activity remains in a holding pattern, hampered by political and economic uncertainty.”