CANDIDATES for the General Election in York's two constituencies have been confirmed.
The nominees for York Outer are Keith Aspden for the Liberal Democrats, Scott Marmion standing as an independent, Anna Perrett for Labour and Julian Sturdy for the Conservatives.
In York Central the nominees are James Blanchard for the Liberal Democrats, Andrew Dunn for the Social Democratic Party, Tom Franklin for the Green Party, Rachael Maskell for Labour, Andrew Snedden for the Yorkshire Party, Nicholas Szkiler for the Brexit Party and Fabia Tate for the Conservatives.
The election takes place on Thursday December 12 - with polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.
The count will then take place overnight.
Residents can register to vote by visiting gov.uk/register-to-vote or calling 01904 551007 by midnight on November 26.
To arrange a postal vote visit york.gov.uk/elections and register by 5pm on November 26. All postal votes will be sent out first class by December 6. Visit the same website to arrange to vote by proxy. All applications must be received by 5pm on December 4.
