AWARDS recognising outstanding talent in filmmaking have been presented at the Aesthetica Short Film Festival in York.

Filmmakers, delegates and festival-goers were invited to celebrate the announcement of the winners at the Yorkshire Museum, said a spokeswoman.

"With over 400 films in competition from the official selection, the awards recognise outstanding talent in filmmaking, with winners becoming eligible for consideration at the BAFTAs," she said. "All category winners were nominated for the Best of Fest Award, with only one film winning the grand festival prize.

"Taking home 2019’s Best of Fest was Kofi and Lartey. Directed by Sasha Rainbow, the film tells the true story of a man who escaped Agbogbloshie, dubbed one of the most toxic places on earth. We follow him as he empowers two young boys to do the same."

She said director Iain Cunningham was awarded Best Feature for his documentary Irene’s Ghost, which depicted a search for information about the mother he never knew, while Best Drama was awarded to Thomas Vernay for Miss Chazelles – the story of two young rivals.

Best Documentary went to Charby Ibrahim for Bright Lights – The Perils of the Pokies, which reflected on the devastating consequences of gambling.