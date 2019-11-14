A RESCUE puppy with an apparent second tail growing out of his head has been described as a 'little anomaly that’s absolutely perfect'.

Pictures of the 10-week-old pup have been shared worldwide after he was found wandering the streets.

“He’s literally the most magical thing you’ve ever seen, and so happy,” said Rochelle Steffen, founder of the Missouri-based rescue centre Mac's Mission.

“Everybody wants to see him. I’ve had so many volunteers have come over and said ‘hey, can we play with him?’ And it’s now become the thing to take selfies with him because he’s just so cute.”

The cute pet, who has now been nicknamed Narwhal due to his second tail looking like a tusk, has been checked over by a vet who found there were no bones in the 'tail', which does not wag, and he was given a clean bill of health.

Narwhal’s extra tail will remain untouched unless it starts to hurt or irritate him (Mac’s Mission/PA)

The centre that rescued him specialises in helping dogs with special needs and have looked after a dog with five legs and a three-legged dachshund but say they have never seen anything like Narwhal.

“Everybody has said that it looks like a tail that just didn’t develop fully, like he might have tried to absorb a twin and it just didn’t work all the way,” she said.

“It kind of curls right down under his eyes. We deal with such unique animals here that we love to let them keep their uniqueness.”

Narwhal is described as ‘this little anomaly that’s absolutely perfect’ (Mac’s Mission/PA)

While her preference would be to leave the second tail untouched, she said they will remove it if it starts to grow inwards or to get in his eye.

And they will not adopt him out until they are satisfied it will not develop into an issue further down the line.

X-rays showed there was no bone in the extra tail (Mac’s Mission/PA)

“We don’t want to adopt him out and two weeks later it does become a problem,” she said.

For now, he is “just a normal, happy, healthy puppy” who is getting lots of attention.

“Everyone sees him and they literally want to rip him out of my arms immediately,” Ms Steffen said.

“It’s been really good for our itty-bitty rescue to have such a rock star in our midst because all this attention is helping so many of our other dogs.

“He loves it, he’s like, ‘who’s going to hold me next?’ “He’s just this little anomaly that’s absolutely perfect.”