A SMALL estate agent team has been recognised for their part in a national success story.

Sarah Neill, who runs the EweMove franchise in York, joined the national team which received the Best National Lettings Agency at the EA Masters event.

EweMove triumphed ahead of thousands of competitors to win the accolade while the York branch was recognised as exceptional for sales.

Sarah whose husband Nick is managing director at EweMove said: “Winning this award shows the level of customer care we provide our clients, whether it’s lettings or sales. We were judged on our marketing, service and results during a data analysis project and a nationwide mystery shopping exercise. I’m proud to be part of a company that places the client’s happiness at the centre of everything it does.”

The awards looked at 16,000 estate agency brands and 25,000 offices across the country in a nine-month review taking into account data from Rightmove and mystery shopping exercises.

EweMove also made the top three per cent of agents in the national sales analysis carried out by EA Masters and Rightmove.