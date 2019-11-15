A YORK hospice will hold its annual Christmas fair next week.

St Leonard’s Hospice in York will stage the event next Sunday, November 24, in Acomb.

Sarah Atkinson, event team lead at the hospice, said: “As always there’s loads going on so please join us for a festive fun day to raise funds for the hospice. We’d also appreciate it if people can help us by doing some festive baking for our cake stall which is always one of the most popular stalls, making in excess of £500 each year.”

The fair is at the Railway Institute in Hamilton Drive from noon until 4pm.

Entry for children is free, and a £1 donation for adults, with all funds raised going towards the hospice’s running costs.

As well as festive refreshments, there will be games and prizes, a tombola and raffle, and a choir. There will also be two donkeys and an appearance by Father Christmas. For more details see www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/xmasfair