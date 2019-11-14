A BURGLAR has been jailed for 13 months after forensic footwear evidence linked him to the crime.
Daniel Prague, 18, of Avenue Grove, Harrogate, who burgled a home in Weeton, near Harrogate, was arrested nearby on suspicion of burglary but refused to comment during police interview.
Their clothing and footwear were seized and they were released whilst the investigation continued, said North Yorkshire Police.
Analysis of the pattern, general wear and damage to his footwear matched it to that of a footprint found at the property and he was arrested again.
He continued to reply ‘no comment’ in interview and was charged with burglary, said a spokesperson.
After pleading guilty in court, he was sentenced to 13 months in prison by a judge at York Crown Court.
