Tomorrow’s internet today by Helen Fletcher, York’s Ultra Fibre Optic from TalkTalk

We’re experiencing a spell of cold and wet weather, so to cheer you up we’re launching an early Black Friday deal that is perfect for busy households.

Savvy shoppers who snap up the deal will get TalkTalk TV, a TV Lite Box and access to a year’s Amazon Prime, along with York’s Ultra Fibre Optic (UFO) from TalkTalk which delivers ultra-fast full fibre straight to your home.

The whole family will be kept entertained during the long winter nights with 80 live channels to choose from as well as Prime Video including series such as The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Grand Tour, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and the latest blockbuster films. What’s more, Prime Video is available to stream through TalkTalk TV. Coupled with our best connection for streaming, York’s UFO from TalkTalk, you can watch your favourite shows without any buffering or having to switch devices.

With lightning-fast speeds of more than 900Mb the whole family can seamlessly stream and browse online in uninterrupted unison. Download HD films in seconds, share your reviews on social media with friends, and look up your favourite actors’ filmography to find out the film title that’s been on the tip of your tongue. All whilst the kids play online games together and stream Premier League football from Prime Video all without any lag, buffering, or drop-outs that may occur on a standard provider.

York’s Ultra Fibre Optic with TalkTalk TV is £29 a month for 18 months and includes a year of Amazon Prime (limited availability, offer ends 5th December). To order call 0800 230 0219 Prime offer is not available online. UFO is available in Woodthorpe, Foxwood, Chapelfields, Poppleton, Huntington, New Earswick, Rawcliffe, Clifton, The Groves, Acomb, Holgate and Tadcaster Road. Check your address at talktalk.co.uk/ufo.