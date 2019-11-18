From the truly historic to state-of-the-art, York Conferences has a great variety of venues in York. At York Conferences, we manage and co-ordinate events held in the magnificent and diverse venues at the University of York.

Situated both at our lakeside campus and our city centre location, we truly have venues to suit any requirement.

From the iconic King’s Manor, in York City Centre, a venue fit for kings for hundreds of years, to brand new buildings such as Piazza and Spring Lane at the heart of the dynamic University of York campus. We are confident that, whatever your venue requirements, we’ll be able to accommodate you and your conference, meeting or event. Our friendly team can offer support with every stage of the process, from your initial booking, through to on-site support and follow up services.

Central Hall is a landmark building at the heart of the University and can hold up to 1,190 delegates. This tiered auditorium offers a superb venue for large conferences and concerts, supported by brand new state of the art AV equipment. Central Hall can also be used in conjunction with the Exhibition Centre, which offers large break out spaces measuring 900m². We offer a large portfolio of over 200 venues for conferences, events and meetings at the University of York’s Heslington and City Centre campuses. These include floating pods, lecture theatres, exhibition areas and the brand new £13.8million Spring Lane Building with a 350 seat lecture theatre and breakout rooms.

We offer a range of high spec audio visual equipment as standard in our meeting rooms and these are fully supported by our team of in-house experts. There is free high-speed Wi-Fi available across campus and into the city centre. Award-winning catering is served across campus in a variety of food and bar outlets. Our chefs are delighted to offer bespoke menus using seasonal and local produce. We also offer on-site bed and breakfast accommodation throughout the year, which includes our Deliciously Yorkshire breakfast. During the summer we have over 1,000 bedrooms, which can be block-booked or booked on a room by room basis.

For further information, go to: yorkconferences.com/