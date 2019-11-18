York is regularly voted one of the top places to live in England, with just over 205,000 living here today. Yorkshire and the Humber saw the greatest increase in annual house price and on average a house in York will cost in the region of £273,168.

Historically, home movers relied on friend and family recommendations when choosing their conveyancer and returning to the same firm for every move. In today’s modern housing market, the government’s Help to Buy and Shared Ownership Schemes have meant more young people can step onto the property ladder and existing homeowners can move to a larger home. With the nation becoming more tech savvy, online conveyancing solicitors are now sought after. Quotes can be obtained instantly and easily which allows a wider range of conveyancers to be compared.

You may, however, wonder how an online conveyancer who might not necessarily be based in the locality of where you are looking to buy your property can advise if it is a suitable purchase? Advances in Conveyancing and Land Registration mean that property information is now held in an electronic centralised database, regulated by the Land Registry. It is true that your local solicitor may know of any risks by default, however any competent online conveyancer can quickly and easily establish this information online. Local authority searches which must be carried out on a property regardless of whether your conveyancer is based locally or not will reveal a significant amount of information about the property which in the past would otherwise only have been known by local knowledge.

Most online conveyancers also use case tracker software which includes facilities such as document uploading which means you can complete your part of the process at a time and place that suits you. This is especially useful if you work regular 9am-5pm weekday hours. In addition, whereas traditional conveyancers establish their client’s identity in person, Online Conveyancers use electronic ID verification methods which allow them to still represent you while working remotely.

The most important thing to consider when appointing your conveyancer is to make sure that you choose a reputable professional which has much more of an impact on the quality of advice you look to receive than their location.

You should always ensure your conveyancer is regulated the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA), Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) or Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx). If your purchase involves a mortgage, then you should also check if the conveyancer is on the panel for your specific lender. You can also consider reviews on independent sites such as Google and Trustpilot to help you make the decision on who to pick.

