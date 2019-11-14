YOUNG maths enthusiasts from Pocklington and the surrounding area enjoyed a day of problem-solving during a maths challenge.

Eleven teams of four, drawn mostly from year six, represented local primary schools in a range of mathematical activities at Pocklington School.

The activities were designed to help develop their teamwork and communication skills, as well as stimulate their interest in maths.

Clare Bracken, head of mathematics at Pocklington School said: "This is the second primary schools maths challenge we have run this year, and once again it was a great success.

"It’s great to see the children working together and they achieved some very impressive scores, with the final results very close."

The winning team, Warter C E Primary School, were presented with the book ‘Ball of Confusion: Puzzles, Problems and Perplexing Posers’, by TV presenter and maths star, Johnny Ball.

Miss Metcalfe, head at Warter C of E Primary School said: "The children had an exciting day and enjoyed the opportunity to work together to apply their mathematical skills. Thank you to Pocklington School for inviting us."