YORK Theatre Royal’s pantomime family will reunite this Christmas in the magical family pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

Martin Barrass, Suzy Cooper, A.J Powell and David Leonard will all feature in the up-coming shows.

Executive director, Tom Bird, said: “We are delighted that Martin, Suzy, David and AJ will return to York Theatre Royal for Sleeping Beauty this Christmas.

"The pantomime family mean a huge amount to our community and have provided so much joy to the people of York for so many years."

Pantomime legend, Berwick Kaler, who stepped down as Dame after 40 years, has written the script and is co-directing with York theatre-maker, Matt Aston.

Among the cast is Jack Lansbury, who has been appearing in London’s West End in the musical Wicked.

The cast also features Danielle Mullan, Howie Michaels, Evonee Bentley-Holder, Colin Burnicle, Kamau Davis, Nick Stuart and Charleigh Webb.

The Sleeping Beauty shows will run from December 7 to January 25 2020.

Tickets are available from the box office 01904 623568 and online yorktheatreroyal.co.uk