OUTSTANDING food and drink producers have been honoured for their tastiest wares at a celebration of the area’s thriving industry.

A record number of businesses entered the Deliciouslyorkshire Taste Awards which showcased a diverse range of businesses.

Yorkshire chef Steph Moon hosted the event with broadcaster Nigel Barden.

The 24 awards including those for best new business, best Yorkshire breakfast and best pork pie were presented around a locally-sourced three-course meal.

Now in their 16th year, the awards have become the biggest food and drink accolades in the North of England. Competition was fierce and this year’s panel of judges, which included chefs, food writers, retailers, critics and buyers, whittled down the entries for the 2019 shortlist across three days of judging.

Deliciouslyorkshire chairman Judy Bell said the evening was a triumph.

“It’s a real pleasure to see the Taste Awards grow and flourish. Each year the number of entries increases and we always find something new, exciting and innovative. These awards are a great reflection of Yorkshire’s diverse food and drink scene and really are the ones to win. With so many entries and such a high standard yet again, our judging panel had their work cut out.”

Yorvale, in Acaster Malbis, won best ice cream/dairy with their Yorlife Kefir Ice Cream with Sour Cherry. Judges described it as having a “fresh but rich taste which was beautifully smooth on the palate and had generous bursts of sour cherry. Innovative, healthy and delicious, this exceeded all our expectations”.

Celebrating 30 years in business, Lesley Buxton said: "This is an amazing accolade for all of our staff and gives recognition to the fantastic work they do to keep Yorvale products at the forefront of innovation."

Yorvale has recently invested in a new factory to develop their range of KEFIR dairy products under a new and exciting Yorlife brand.

Yorlife Kefir ice cream, a first for the UK market, is the next step for the brand using the kefir drink as a base for it’s healthy and indulgent ice cream treat.

Best flavoured spirit/liqueur went to Isaac Poad Brewing (York) for their Damson & Gin, hailed as “smooth and well-balanced” with a warm and comforting mellow richness.

Best savoury condiment went to Malton-based The Chilli Jam Man for their Scotch Bonnet Chilli Jam, commended for its “lovely, slightly sweet, fresh fruity flavour with a heat that builds beautifully without being too harsh”.

Best independent retailer went to the family-run Cedarbarn Farm Shop, Pickering

One judge said: “I have never visited a shop so thoroughly committed to offering local produce.”

Best pork pie went to J A Mounfield & Son Ltd (Selby) for the second year, for their 1lb pork pie.

Giving it an 11/10 for its crisp fresh pastry the judges loved that the pie was “packed with succulent and flavoursome meat with a well-set jelly.”

Best new business went to Saffron Tree, Harrogate which also won best ready to eat award for its vegetable korma.

The judges said: “The creation of an efficient production unit, excellent branding and packaging, good early retail distribution and real clarity of the category and consumer need will mean definite future success for this business. A well-structured business and a great entry all round.”

Yorkshire-born Nigel Barden who champions local produce on a national stage through his slots on Radio 2 shows was then announced as the winner of the best food hero.

Other winners included: Best Fresh Produce: Herbs Unlimited (Sand Hutton,Thirsk) – Speciality Baby Salad Box

Best Fish & Seafood: Noble’s Shellfish & Curing (Whitby) – Whitby Cold Smoked Scottish Salmon.

Best Cheese: Shepherds Purse Cheeses (Thirsk) – Buffalo Blue

Best Free From: Sugar Therapy (Thirsk) – Undeniably Charlotte Gluten Free Chocolate & Raspberry Bombe

Best Yorkshire Breakfast: Newton House, Knaresborough

Best Wholesaler: Shepcote, Driffield