A YORK vet and her horse have both made remarkable recoveries from serious injuries to win a place at a top equestrian event at Badminton.

Horsewoman Katie Brickman, who works at Minster Equine Veterinary Clinic in York, Ripon and Malton, severed an artery in her left hand when she fell over while carrying a glass bottle of antibiotics.

She underwent two operations but was told the damage was so serious that she would never be able to properly grip reins again, and she was advised to retire from riding.

Two months after her accident, her competition horse Flash suffered a serious injury when he ripped a ligament in his stifle joint at the top of his leg while in his field. The injury was so serious that he had to remain confined to stable for six months and it seemed he also would have to retire.

But Katie, 29, of Welburn, near Malton, refused to give up and the pair have confounded expectations by returning to competition this year in the world of eventing.

She said that after six months of box rest, she took Flash for a bone scan at Rainbow Equine Hospital, which like Minster Equine Clinic, was owned by VetPartners, a York-based veterinary group.

As an experienced vet, she started giving him laser, shockwave and ultrasound treatment to the injured stifle joint, as well as stem cell therapy. Both Flash and Katie made remarkable recoveries and they began competing again.

Katie said: “My surgeon says he can’t believe it, but I am stubborn, and was determined to ride again. I was also determined not to give up on Flash. We have such a good relationship as a horse and rider, and I’m absolutely thrilled at what we’ve achieved together against all the odds. It goes to show you should never give up.

“I never gave up hope for either of us, but to reach Badminton is beyond my wildest dreams.”