With the posh boys getting posher it seems appropriate that Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett is performing the entire album ‘Selling England by the Pound’ pre-election at the Barbican.

Brian McCusker,

Hartoft Street, York

I’m sorry, Christian, but 65 is bigger than 63

It is a basic principle of mathematics that any criteria/assumptions used in a calculation must stand up to scrutiny. I refer to Christian Vassie’s statement that 63 per cent of of the electorate did not vote leave (Letters, November 12).

Adopting the same nonsense method, 65 per cent of the electorate did not vote remain.

I accept it is many years since I left school, and in that time teaching methods have changed, but I am 100 per cent, yes 100 per cent sure that 65 is a greater value than 63.

To corrupt a phrase: “You lose some, you lose some”.

Gregor Pickston,

Willow Rise,

Thorpe Willoughby, Selby

Austerity will seem like a picnic if we’re not careful

Britain’s standing in the international money markets was dealt a blow on November 8 when Moody’s, the international ratings agency, lowered its outlook for UK debt to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ due to the country’s weaker economic strength. In February Fitch, a rival ratings agency, put Britain on ‘negative watch’.

A country’s debt rating affects the rate of interest that investors demand for lending it money. If Labour or the Greens won the election and proceeded with their promised borrowing plans then Britain’s debt would quickly be downgraded to junk status along with other failing economies and interest rates would be north of 10 per cent within a year, as would inflation. In short it would be the end of the British economy as we know it and current austerity measures would seem like a Sunday afternoon picnic.

Tony Taylor, Grassholme, Woodthorpe, York,

Have you been brain-washed against Corbyn?

I wonder how many of the people who say Jeremy Corbyn is not fit to be Prime Minister are basing this opinion on what they know? Or have they been brainwashed by anti-Corbyn propaganda?

P Dawson, Fordlands Road, Fulford, York