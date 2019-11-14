A YORK university's first ever Giving Day raised almost £44,000 for a range of good causes.

The event, run by the University of York, raised £43,961 from 471 donations, including 195 gifts from staff and students.

This included £14,925 of donations where every £1 given was matched by a donor.

This saw £2,500 donated to Mentally Fit York by Philip Carpenter once the fund received 50 donations from their staff and students, and £2,500 donated by Professor Colin Mellors when they reached a total of 375 Giving Day donors.

The donations mean:

• Five students are now able to access a York education through the York Opportunity Scholarship

• Up to 24 students at York are able to give themselves the best possible start to their careers thanks to the York Futures Scholarship

• One new student nurse is able to improve mental health in the local community and beyond with a Mental Health Nursing Scholarship

• A whole range of mental health research and interventions can be carried out through Mentally Fit York

Mary Haworth, director of philanthropic partnerships and alumni, said: “The response from students, staff, alumni and the wider community is beyond what we could have hoped for. Thank you for being part of our first ever giving day and responding in the way that you did.

“We really look forward to sharing news of how these gifts have transformed mental health research and supported the wellbeing of our students and the community."

Anna Rivera is a final year law student at York and received the York Futures Scholarship in her second year.

She said: “ It was incredible to see the huge amount of support on Giving Day, which will allow the university to support students like me during their time at York. I’m originally from Honduras, and my scholarship has been so important - it made me feel like I wasn’t alone and allowed me to undertake work experience which has been invaluable in my law career.

“Thank you to everyone who participated on the day and supported students and mental health causes at York.”