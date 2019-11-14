YORK'S Coroner has appealed for help in tracing the family of a pensioner who died at her home in a village near York.
North Yorkshire Police said Jean Love, 75, of Nursery Road, Nether Poppleton, was found at her home on Monday.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious," said a spokesperson.
"Inquiries so far have not yet established any next of kin for Ms Love."
The spokesperson said York Coroner’s Office was appealing for people to come forward who might be able to find her relatives, saying anyone able to help should phone 01609 643123.
