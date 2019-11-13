BARRIERS to protect people in the city centre have been installed ahead of the festive season - with the council saying the new blocks will make York "the safest it's ever been".
But some residents have expressed surprise at the scale and appearance of the barriers.
The new temporary measures have been installed at key locations and City of York Council has warned that there will also be security checks at some venues and events.
Tom Brittain, assistant director of community safety at the council, said: “While very rare, terror attacks in the UK can create a lot of concern.
“It’s essential that we all maintain a high level of vigilance and continue to invest in strong protective security measures such as those we’ve installed to deter future attacks.”
Superintendent Lindsey Butterfield from North Yorkshire Police added: “These latest measures are a welcome addition to our existing security plans designed to help keep York safe and secure during the festive season and the weeks leading up to it."
