ARE there any Vikings still living in York? Where can I find a fat rascal? Is the Shambles really that bad?
These are just three of the bizarre questions put to staff at York's Travelodge hotels in the past year.
A company spokeswoman said the queries and requests compiled by frontline staff ranged from the sublime to the ridiculous.
She said the oddities included: can you fill my bath with melted York chocolate, is it safe to go out in York at night with 500 ghosts prowling the streets, where can we see the grand duke and his 10,000 soldiers and can you get me a wedding cake in the design of York Minster?