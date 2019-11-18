MODELS of all ages, shapes and sizes are required for next year's York Fashion Week.

And there is a call out too for businesses to get involved in the event which will run from March 20 to 27 next year.

It will be the third York Fashion Week, where scores of local businesses, designers and students work together to stage events across the city centre.

Organisers are already putting out feelers to find more models for catwalk shows for 2020.

Chairperson Angela Horner said: "We want to see more diversity and would like to hear from people who are older or have disabilities.

"People think we don't want you but we do. People think they have to be 6ft tall and size eight but you don't!"

Angela and the team also want to hear from more businesses that would like to take part in next year's fashion week.

Anyone interested in joining in or finding out more is invited to attend a free breakfast networking session at Supersonic Gym on Stonebow on Tuesday November 26. You can register for your free place by visiting yorkfashionweek.co.uk.

You don't have to be a fashion retailer to host an event, says Angela. Collaborations between fashion designers, stores and boutiques, hair and beauty professionals and venues such as bars, restaurants and even museums and galleries are common place and central to what York Fashion Week is all about, she added.

The organisers would particularly like to hear from people wanting to put on events for men.

Angela said: "Fashion Week is for everybody."

And the week-long event is still looking for sponsorship, she added.