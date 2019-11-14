A MAN who bit and stamped on a 73-year-old woman as he beat her up three times told police “I was an animal”.

She now only feels safe while Neal Ronald Hudson, 53, is in prison and is terrified by the thought of his release, York Crown Court heard.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said Hudson went “ballistic” as he threw a coal bucket at her cutting an artery in her head, threatened to kill and rape her and repeatedly knocked her to the ground.

In two prolonged attacks at her home, he bit her on the nose and arm, York Crown Court heard.

The final attack left the woman so scared she fled her village home at 7am and caught a bus to a hospital where doctors diagnosed a suspected broken rib, suspected broken finger, extensive bruising, a profusely bleeding cut on her head that needed four stitches to close, and other injuries.

She had stamp marks on her back from where he had hit her as she lay on the ground.

“In your words: ‘I was an animal’,” Judge Simon Hickey told Hudson. “Indeed you were.”

In a personal statement, she said she still needed painkillers to deal with the pain of the injuries a month after the final attack.

“Whilst he is in prison I feel safe,” she said. “The thought of Neal being released from prison actually fills me with fear. I don’t know how I will keep myself safe.”

The judge made a lifelong restraining order banning Hudson from contacting the woman in any way or going near her home or anywhere he believed her to be living.

He also jailed Hudson for three years.

Hudson, formerly of Kirby Misperton, pleaded guilty to causing the woman actual bodily harm on September 25 and wounding her on September 27. He was cautioned for giving her a black eye by assaulting her in August.

His barrister Stephen Grattage said: “He is deeply sorry. There is no good reason for what he did. If he had not been in drink then he would not have acted in this way.”

Mr Robertshaw said the couple had been in a five-year relationship. The victim was of small stature, and Hudson was much bigger.

Hudson starting making accusations about the woman’s behaviour, insulting her and calling her names.

In her words, he “flipped” at 9pm on September 25 when among injuries, he broke the skin of her nose by biting her.

Two days later, after drinking, he launched the final attack, which ended at 5am.