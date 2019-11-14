THE team from a York guesthouse, who have been nominated for a regional award, are branching out as they create a new app.

Over recent months, Simon Boyle and Andrea Schipper, owners of the No 21 York Guesthouse in St Mary's, have overseen the development of a bespoke app for their bed and breakfast (B&B).

Simon said: “We’ve designed an app which people can download on to their mobiles which gives them information on restaurants in the area, how to get here, links to live traffic updates and weather updates, so people can be prepared for when they come.”

The husband and wife team ended up in York by “pure chance”, explained Simon, when they moved back from Australia after spending years working in hospitality around the world.

They said they have now fallen in love with the city and county and are determined to make their guests’ visit the best it can be.

Simon added: “We firmly believe that if you look after your guests and make them feel at home and give them an experience that they are going to remember that they will come back and happily pay you for it.”

They run their guesthouse with long-serving assistant, Ewelina Chudy and pride themselves on using local produce and craftspeople where possible.

This year, they have been nominated as one of the five finalists in the B&B and Guest House category for next month’s White Rose Awards.

Having been finalists in the awards five times previously they are hoping to go one better this year.

Simon went on to say: “We’ve found our niche market, our niche level of service and we maintain that. Hopefully, that constant drive for personal service is something that will be recognised.”

You can download the No.21 York app at: www.no21york.co.uk/app