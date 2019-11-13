YORK’S best performing businesses have been revealed.

Persimmon Homes heads the York Top 100, compiled by York Business School at York St John University, in partnership with Make It York and The Press.

The list was unveiled at an event, held as part of York Business Week, with Shepherd Group, Pavers Shoes, Gear4Music and TSYS all achieving a place in the top five.

The Highest Climber award went to laboratory technology firm Abingdon Health Ltd. Transport firm York Pullman was the Highest New Entrant. Piksel Limited received the One to Watch title, for their increasing position in the media industry, IT solutions and cloud governance, while Cellhire received the Global Reach award. Choose 2 Youth, a not-for-profit social enterprise working with people with disabilities and additional needs, took the Community Engagement and Social Mobility award.

Professor Karen Stanton, vice chancellor the university, who opened the event, said: “We are delighted to support York Business Week by presenting the Top 100 Business Awards for the third year.

“The list of York’s most significant employers is made possible due to extensive analysis of financial reporting data, undertaken by our talented team of York Business School staff & students. We all take great pride in giving local businesses the opportunity to celebrate their hard work and be recognised for their contribution to the city’s economic success.”

The full list of Top 100 Businesses is revealed in a 48-page supplement alongside insightful editorial, charity and business profiles, published in The Press today (November13).

In addition to the Top 100 Business Awards, York St John University will be supporting York Business Week by hosting The Business of… The BBC with Tim Smith, tomorrow, Thursday, November 14. This is a free event.