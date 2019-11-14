A VIKING-themed bar officially opened its doors for the festive season in York on Wednesday - while the city's St Nicholas Christmas Fair opens today (Thursday).

Thor’s Tipi Bar has returned to Parliament Street and will be open from 10am to 11pm daily until January 1 next year, except for Christmas Day.

Vikings from Jorvik Viking Centre in traditional clothing were at the Tipi Bar opening, drinking from Viking-themed horn cups.

Maria Farrugia, managing director and co-founder of Thor’s Tipi Bar, said: “As we opened our doors at 10am yesterday, York residents and visitors alike didn’t let us down as they poured through the doors and headed for the seats round the fire.

“We are thrilled with our updated look, including the big windows that allow you watch the Christmas market.”

They will offer both hot and cold drinks including world beers, ciders, ales, gin and mixers, both hot and cold cocktails, soft drinks with a classical twist and variations of cocoa.

Shambles Kitchen will be selling its famous German sausages and there will be a photobooth available for visitors.

Maria added: “We are thrilled to be invited once more to bring Thor’s back to where it all started.”

St Nicholas Christmas Fair also opens today.

The market-style event offers an opportunity for visitors to begin their Christmas celebrations and soak up the festive atmosphere.

Festive chalets will be spread across Parliament Street and the Coppergate Centre, with a new layout to allow more people to flow through after complaints of overcrowding last year.

The Yorkshire Yuletide Village will also be returning to Shambles Market, bringing together local arts and crafts with gift ideas sold by the artists who made them.

Kings Square will also host a festive fairground.

Sean Bullick, managing director of Make It York, which organises the fair, said: “We hope residents and visitors will enjoy the Christmas market and it will be a fun and inclusive experience for everyone.”

The event will run from November 14 to December 22. Opening hours will be Monday-Wednesday, 10am-6pm, Thursday-Saturday, 10am-8pm and Sunday, 10am-6pm.