POPULAR TV presenter and antiques expert David Harper has spoken of his love for Pocklington during a recent visit to the town ahead of bringing his live show ‘Unexpected Tales’ to the local arts centre.
David recently visited Pocklington to explore the town and spread the word about his new show that comes to Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on January 22, 7.30pm.
Speaking of his recent visit David said: “I love Pocklington and I discovered one of the best cream scones in the world at The Wolds Cafe!”
The BBC TV presenter is well known for appearances on shows such as Bargain Hunt, The Antiques Road Trip, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Flog It and For What It’s Worth.
Tickets for his show at PAC are £14 each from the centre and its website: www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk