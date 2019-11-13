FOR the first time in the race’s six-year history Scarborough will not be a host town for the Tour de Yorkshire.

Scarborough Council has confirmed it did not put the borough forward as a start or finish location for the 2020 running of the race.

Scarborough’s iconic North Bay has played host to a finish of the race every year since it began in 2015, providing spectacular television images of a sprint to the end.

Council leader Cllr Steve Siddons said the reason was down to Scarborough being chosen as the location for the national Armed Forces Day celebration in June.

He said the council was in discussions with the organiser of the race, Welcome to Yorkshire, about future years.

Cllr Siddons added: “We are delighted to have been selected to host National Armed Forces Day in 2020 in Scarborough.

“Because of the timing of the Tour de Yorkshire race, our capacity to host both events is not possible.”

The 2020 Tour de Yorkshire will be the sixth running of the event and will take place between April 30 and May 3.

The full list of host towns is set to be revealed on November 22.