SOLDIERS have received medals in a presentation after returning from a six month deployment overseas.

Members of the Fourth Regiment Royal Artillery received their Operation TOSCA medals on Friday.

The Regiment recently returned to Thirsk, North Yorkshire, following a six-month deployment.

The Band of the Mercian Regiment performed as the Gunners marched onto the Parade Square with hundreds of supporters turning out to watch the presentation of the medals.

Brigadier Mark Pullan, Commander 1st Artillery Brigade, praised the unit for a successful tour and gave thanks and recognition to the family and friends who supported their loved ones.

Operation TOSCA is the British contribution to the long running United Nations peacekeeping mission in Cyprus.