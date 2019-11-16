THE Salvation Army has revealed details of its two-point plan to ensure hundreds of people in York have a happy Christmas.

It says it will be offering a warm welcome on Christmas Day – with morning refreshments, carol singing, entertainment and a three course Christmas Dinner - to 100 people who might otherwise feel lonely and isolated.

It has also launched a Christmas Present Appeal to help ensure children do not go without gifts on the big day.

Major Andrew Dunkinson said The Salvation Army would be offering hospitality on Christmas Day at York Sport’s Club in Shipton Road, which was making its ‘amazing’ facilities available free of charge.

“The Lord Mayor and her Civic Party pay a visit and meet the guests, and everyone returns home with a Christmas gift and a bag of goodies to make the Christmas season more special,” he said.

Major Sheila Dunkinson said some guests were elderly and lived alone because they had no family or their families were far away. “Some are isolated from their communities either because of health or social issues,” she said.

“ Some simply enjoy the special Christmas family we have built up over the many years The Salvation Army has been running this event. You don’t have to have the same blood to be family and this Christmas family is made up of those who value and enjoy each other’s company.”

She said the event was by invitation only to ensure a safe environment and regulars had already received their invitations, but if there was anyone who would like to attend, or who knew someone who might welcome an invitation, there were still places available by phoning 01904 630470 or going to www.YorkSA.org.uk.

Meanwhile, Major Dunkinson has urged people to donate a new, unused toy or gift for children aged from 0 to 18 years for its present appeal, which he said depended on the goodwill of the community.

“For younger children, games, crafts, books, soft and educational toys are ideal,” he said.”Cosmetics, toiletries, hats, gloves, sports items and other accessories are welcomed for teenage children.”

He thanked firms partnering the Salvation Army in the appeal. “Without the help of Tesco Askham Bar, Tesco Clifton Moor and all those shops and businesses who have offered to act as collection points, we would not have the wide support we do from the public”.

Clifton Moor Tesco Extra Manager, Gary Simpson said: “No child should go without a gift and no family without food.” The appeal runs until December 6. Gifts can be left at either Tesco Extra stores in York or Barclays Bank branches in Haxby, Heslington & Easingwold; Herbert Todd & Son (Acomb & Monks Cross), Natwest Bank (Market Street) & Starbucks (Monks Cross).

The Press will launch its Toys & Tins Appeal to help the needy at Christmas later this month.