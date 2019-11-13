A SELBY author will host a conference next year to educate people on abuse of power in a trusted position.

Various guest speakers will relay their experiences on the issue to help inform others on how to try and avoid it at the event in March.

Christina Gabbitas, who is a children’s author and honorary member of the NSPCC Council, said: “I’m very grateful for all the speakers support, this is the third conference and is set to bring together those who have a part to play in making children and young adults safe.

“I wanted to hold a conference that wasn’t in London and to make an annual event on the calendar in Yorkshire.

“It is a great opportunity to share information and learn the latest findings on all topics related to safeguarding children.”

Ex-convict and gang member, Mo Timbo, will speak from the perspective of victim of knife crime and explain what he did to reform his ways and turn his life around.

Ex-police officer, Jim Gamble, who set up the original Child Exploitation Operations (CEOP) for the government, will discuss abuse facilitated by power, influence and coercive digital control.

Justin Humphries CEO of an indepedent Christian charity who has been commissioned by the government's APPG on the topic of abuse in faith will also be delivering his findings.

Andy Woodward, former professional footballer who joined the Lancashire police force after retiring from the sport, will talk about his own personal experiences of abuse of trust during his time in the sport.

Other speakers include David Brindle who works in social affairs for The Guardian, Anne Marie, a Christian international safeguarding consultant, Colin Radcliffe, founder of DePressOn, David Niven, former chair of Bradford & Tameside Safeguarding Children Boards and the NSPCC.

Christina will also be speaking about her educational resource, working in partnership with the Police & Crime Commissioners Office.

The conference will take place on March 12 at St Paul's House in Leeds. For further information, visit: www.eliziamevents.com