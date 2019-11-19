Rita Leaman is 70 and has never been busier, she tells MAXINE GORDON

IF Rita Leaman were to have a tattoo, it would probably read: "Not a write off".

That is the York Press columnist's mantra as she heads into her eighth decade.

Just as lots of people prepare for retirement and an easy life, Rita is cracking out of the comfort zone to take on new challenges and opportunities.

Not only has she become the Yorkshire president of the Soroptimists – an international women's organisation – she has brought out a new book.

The book, Wise Words, is a collection of her columns that have been published monthly in The Press over the past six years.

Rita is a trained psychotherapist and ran a practice in York until she moved to Scarborough.

Her monthly columns covered many themes but always called upon the reader to reflect on their behaviours, thoughts, attitudes and emotions.

Besides collating and editing the book, which was published last month, she has thrown herself into her new leadership role with the Yorkshire Soroptimists – an organisation she joined in 2006.

"I've taken on a big responsibility because Yorkshire is the biggest region in the federation with 21 clubs. It involves thousands of miles of driving and I've had to drive on the motorway to go to dos, give speeches and promote the work of the Soroptimists, which I absolutely love."

Soroptimist International, to give it its full name, explains Rita, is the largest volunteer organisation in the world and has been going for almost 100 years.

"The Scarborough group has just had its 80th birthday and the Bradford one is 91 years old.

"It is a wonderful organisation and we support women and girls locally, nationally and internationally."

The projects are varied, says Rita, and range from providing sanitary products to schools in York in response to "period poverty" to raising funds for projects in the developing world, including providing toilet blocks and special furniture made out of cardboard for disabled children.

Just a simple thing like a having a safe place to use the toilet can save women's lives, says Rita. "If women don't have toilets, they have to go out into the fields where they risk being attacked and raped."

Another recent project saw members write personal stories on the theme of "a second chance" which was then published and sold to raise funds. The slim volume was even endorsed by TV personality Lorraine Kelly who sent a note saying: "The book is brilliant", which helped boost sales, added Rita.

Second chances and second winds resonate with Rita, whose energy shows no signs of letting up as she looks forward to the months ahead.

"As president, my theme will be: 'not a write off!'" This has many meanings, she says. Firstly, that no woman or girl should be a write off. Secondly, there is a recycling message – and members will be collecting bras to give to three charities. It will also be the theme of a regional conference later this month where Margaret Sentamu, wife of the Archbishop of York, will be speaking – and sharing her story about not being written off after having to flee Uganda.

Turning 70 has been a milestone for Rita who believes she and other women like her still have a lot to give.

"I have friends who do feel written off. But I tell people: 'you have to do something'. Nothing is going to come to your door, you have to go out there. I know it can be difficult for people in isolated communities, but there's so much available, and the scope for people to volunteer is huge."

Here is Rita's November column, which is published in her new book...

I HAVE written enough about life not happening as we plan, to know that writing a column in September, to be published in November, about a book being published in October may go pear-shaped. But sometimes risks have to be taken and if this column turns out to be in the book only, so be it. The world will not end. It will also mean that something far more important has occurred in the interim.

What book? What exactly do I hope has happened? Last month I wrote about setting myself a new challenge and becoming Yorkshire Regional President of Soroptimist International of Great Britain and Ireland (SIGBI). It’s not the only challenge I planned – six years of these Mind, Body and Soul columns have been published in a book called0 Wise Words.

With support from Maxine Gordon and Stephen Lewis on The Press, York, I have spent part of the summer assembling the columns with encouragement and editing skills of Felicity Davis in Scarborough.

Being naturally enthusiastic and excited, it’s been a tremendous effort to keep the book a surprise from everyone, especially my husband. [The book was revealed at a surprise family party in October].

In October 2013, I published my first book, Are you Chasing Rainbows? A book about emotional maturity. This was daunting and I didn’t have the confidence to write under my real name, in case it was a disaster. I used a pen name, Alison R Russell. It has been a success, garnered good reviews and raised over £2,000 for ChildLine.

Maxine Gordon of The Press, York, asked me to contribute to some new Family Matters pages and here I am nearly six years later.

I’ve enjoyed re-reading these columns and reacquainting myself with events, feelings and thoughts.

Thank you to The Press, York, and all the readers.

Rita Leaman is a psychotherapist and writes as Alison R Russell (chasingbows.org.uk / alisonrussell275.blogspot.co.uk). Wise Words is available from Amazon.