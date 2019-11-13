WITH the festive period drawing closer, a York townhouse museum is inviting guests to join them in beginning the celebrations.

Fairfax House, the Georgian townhouse in Coppergate shopping centre, will hold a Yuletide Fayre tomorrow night (Thursday, November 14) to launch their latest exhibition, entitled ‘The Keeping of Christmas’, inspired by traditions from an 18th century Christmas.

Visitors will get the first chance to see the townhouse transformed into a Georgian wonderland, stepping back in time to experience the traditions of an historical Christmas.

Rachel Wallis, museum administrator, said: “The Yuletide Christmas Fair is a new event in our festive programme.

“I can’t think of a better way to pay homage to the Georgian’s love of celebration than a lively townhouse party.”

The York Theatre Royal Choir will perform during the event and raise the spirits between 5.35pm – 6:30pm and 7pm – 8pm.

Mulled wine and mince pies will be available from the kitchen, dished up by our spirited Georgian servants on hand to serve their guests throughout the evening.

Thomas Jacobs, house steward, said: “There’s no better way to welcome in the winter season than with a mulled wine and mince pie in hand.”

Visitors can get creative by trying their hand at pomander making - perfuming the home with the scent of an 18th century Christmas.

Doors will be opened until late to give visitors the chance to soak up its interiors by the glow of candlelight.

As a one-off evening offer, there will be up to 20 per cent discount on everything in the museum shop.

The fair will run from 5.30pm - 8.30pm tonight. Tickets are priced at £7.50 for adults, £6 for concessions, £3 for children ages 6-16 and infants ages 5 and under are free. A family ticket, including two adults and up to three children, is priced at £17.50.