ANYONE looking to get creative this Christmas can sign up to two Christmas needle felting workshops taking place in Helmsley in the coming weeks.
The Crafty Pair, run by Hils Hawkins and Barbara Hirst, is putting on two special events to help novice crafters learn some new Christmas decoration making skills.
Hils Hawkins said: “Both workshops are for those either who know a little or no previous experience of needle felting.
“They will be a great evening out doing a lovely craft and getting into the Christmas spirit.”
The first workshop takes place on Tuesday between 6pm and 9pm at Helmsley Library, where Hils and Barbara will be showing participants how to make Christmas hanging baubles.
The second, teaching crafters how to make angels, will be held on Wednesday December 4 at Porter’s Coffee Shop, from 6pm to 9pm.
Both workshops cost £20 per person to include all materials, drinks and nibbles. There will also be the opportunity to purchase additional wool and needles, along with Christmas gifts.
Places at the workshops must be booked in advance by calling 01439 770332, or by visiting The Crafty Pair shop in Cleveland Way.