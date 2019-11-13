PROTESTERS blocked a road in the city centre to highlight what a member of Extinction Rebellion York described as "inaction" from City of York Council on climate change and local emissions.

On Tuesday evening, the group of Extinction Rebellion protesters with banners blocked Station Road at Lendal Bridge intermittently for a few minutes at a time to coincide with a climate scrutiny committee meeting being held by the council.

One of the banners said 'Wake up! Time is running out.'

North Yorkshire Police said officers attended reports of protesters in the road on Lendal Bridge at 6pm. They left by 6.35pm, the force added.

It said officers attended to ensure everyone was safe and to minimise disruption.

Laura Cox, a member of Extinction Rebellion York, said: "We held the protest to highlight the council's inaction on climate change and local emissions - you wouldn't think it, but York is more polluted than Leeds.

"The aim was to cause disruption but also to talk to road users and pedestrians about the importance of reducing harmful vehicle exhausts."

About 15 members of Extinction Rebellion York took part in the protest, with a handful of others attending the committee meeting.

Laura added: "We recognise that roadblocks are annoying and can inconvenience people, but that's the point. We did let an ambulance pass, and a lady on her way to a doctor's appointment. Our aim is to disrupt, not to cause harm.

"That's why we use non-violent direct action, because it's the most effective way to spread a message while keeping negative impact to a minimum. We were lawfully exercising our right to protest."

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police commented: "Our role is to balance the needs and wishes of everyone involved - including the right of those who want to protest safely and peacefully, and the right of people to go about their daily lives without disruption.

"Officers will always engage with protesters, explaining clearly what is acceptable in terms of safety and reasonableness, and what action will be taken if necessary."