TWO buses and a van crashed in York city centre this morning (November 13), which caused long tailbacks.

The collision happened at the Rougier Street and Station Road junction. It blocked access on to Station Road.

There were queues back to Clifford Street.

The crash was reported to North Yorkshire Police at about 9.50am. York Travel, the official travel feed form City of York Council, tweeted at around 10.50am to say the crash scene had been cleared.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We attended a three vehicle collision involving two buses and a van."

The spokeswoman confirmed that the driver of the van reported a back injury.

An ambulance attended the scene.